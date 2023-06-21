The Nathan Yip Foundation announces the award of $200,000 to 18 rural Colorado schools and districts to create and implement classroom projects that will have a positive impact on their students and classrooms.
Grants awarded include:
• Delta County schools and Canon City schools: $20,000 in conjunction with Good Natured Learning to train district teachers to provide training districtwide for nature-based learning.
• Olathe Middle-High School: $16,000 to provide safer and newer equipment to encourage more students and families to participate in a variety of activities including climbing, soccer and weight training.
• Hotchkiss K-8: $10,500 for the development of a STEM & arts integration program.
• Paonia K-8: $8,670 for a comprehensive Aquatic Ecology program.
• North Fork Montessori School: $7,270 for a STEAM lab.
• North Fork School of Integrated Studies: $5,646 to purchase low-strings instruments for sound sensitive neuro-divergent students.
The following schools also won awards: San Juan Mountain School in Pagosa Springs, Bennett School District, Ridgway Schools, Dolores School District, Mancos School District, Sierra Grande School District, Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, Woodlin School District, Agate School District, East Grand School District, Pagosa Springs High School, and Eads High School.
The Nathan Yip Foundation was established 22 years ago in honor of Nathan Yip, the only son of Jimmy and Linda Yip after he died in a car accident. The Foundation has supported rural schools internationally for many years, but in 2016 shifted its focus and funding to rural schools in Colorado, to help close the opportunity gap between rural and urban schools in Colorado.
Funds are raised through special events, including one of the largest Chinese New Year’s celebrations in the Denver Metro area — the Nathan Yip Foundation Chinese New Year Gala (which will be held next year on Feb. 3, 2024), as well as through individual donations.
Rural and small rural schools and districts submit grant requests in the spring and the above mentioned schools were awarded funds for the 2023 Rural Schools Grant Cycle. With this $200,000 in donations, the Foundation is close to reaching $1 million in funding given to rural Colorado schools over the past seven years.
Learn more at www.nathanyipfoundation.org.
