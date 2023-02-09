Saturday, Feb. 11, is National 211 Day, to recognize and spread awareness about the free resource number and website. Last year more than 5,831 people in Western Colorado turned to 211 for help.
The Western Colorado 211 program was launched 20 years ago this year as a way to connect people with essential resources in their communities. The free, confidential, easy to remember phone number and website (wc211.org) connects residents to essential community information and services including healthcare, housing, food, transportation, employment, childcare, veterans’ services, tax filing, COVID testing, substance abuse, and much more.
This service is especially important for the community with the recent congressional action to end the emergency allotments for those receiving SNAP benefits starting March 1. Calling 211 is the local and friendly resource to help families stretch their budgets and find help covering the gaps in food assistance programs.
When you dial 211, the call is answered by a local trained information and referral specialist, who discerns your need, then searches a comprehensive database of relevant human service referrals. The 211 specialists then explain how to access those services. The 211 service is designed to be a one call solution to help cut through the confusion of calling agency after agency to locate the appropriate assistance.
Western Colorado 211 serves Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Lake, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, San Juan, and San Miguel counties.
