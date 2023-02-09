Saturday, Feb. 11, is National 211 Day, to recognize and spread awareness about the free resource number and website. Last year more than 5,831 people in Western Colorado turned to 211 for help.

The Western Colorado 211 program was launched 20 years ago this year as a way to connect people with essential resources in their communities. The free, confidential, easy to remember phone number and website (wc211.org) connects residents to essential community information and services including healthcare, housing, food, transportation, employment, childcare, veterans’ services, tax filing, COVID testing, substance abuse, and much more.



