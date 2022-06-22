Joshua Messick is performing his first Colorado concert at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 25, at Upstairs at Precedence, 511 E. Main St.
Messick moved to the Colorado Springs area from Black Mountain, North Carolina, about 18 months ago, after having to cancel a full calendar of concert tours in Japan, Europe and all over the United States due to the COVID restrictions.
During this time, he installed a home studio, to record soundtracks for movies and to work on his next album. Now is the time to begin live concerts, and he is starting here in Montrose.
The hammer dulcimer is a very complex instrument, predating pianos by about 2,000 years. There are versions of them in most countries with names like Cymbalon (Hungary), or Hackbrett (Germany).
Messick helped to design and test the Dulci Forte, which built by Masterworks in Oklahoma. It is currently the largest hammer dulcimer being built and has a superior sound with a five-octave range. (To hear a sample of Messick playing the Dulci Forte, visit YouTube or his website, joshuamessick.com.)
Messick started playing at the age of 9 and has been arranging and composing since age 10. By 18, he’d become the 2003 national hammer dulcimer champion and has been recording and performing ever since. For those who love traditional music, he breathes new life into folk, Celtic, hymns, classical and familiar favorites.
“We are so excited to have Joshua Messick perform for us in Montrose,” said Robin Freed, who is coordinating his visit, including a workshop and private program for her students the day before. “We hope to have a good audience for him on Saturday evening. The cost of $10 at the door all goes to him.”
