National hammered dulcimer champ returns to Montrose

Joshua Messick returns to Montrose for a concert and workshop Aug. 5. (Submitted photo)

This coming Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m., Joshua Messick is returning to Montrose to perform a concert, along with his wife Stephanie, playing harp duets with him on hammer dulcimer. 

Last summer, he performed to a packed crowd. He returns to be part of the first-ever combined Harps and Hammers Retreat, and will be teaching a workshop the morning of Aug. 5. To learn more about the retreat or concert, contact Robin Freed at 970-275-8996.



