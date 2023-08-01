National hammered dulcimer champ returns to Montrose

This coming Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m., Joshua Messick is returning to Montrose to perform a concert, along with his wife Stephanie, playing harp duets with him on hammer dulcimer.
Last summer, he performed to a packed crowd. He returns to be part of the first-ever combined Harps and Hammers Retreat, and will be teaching a workshop the morning of Aug. 5. To learn more about the retreat or concert, contact Robin Freed at 970-275-8996.
The concert will be at the First Presbyterian Church, 1840 Niagara Road. Tickets may be reserved in advanced by calling or texting Freed, or they can be purchased at the door, with a cost of $20 for adults, children are free and a senior rate of $15.
Q&A with Joshua Messick
Q: What is your process for creating your own arrangements or compositions?
A: “The instrument comes first, and what I want to say through it comes second. I start playing and record sound-sketches on my phone, without any specific agenda. I listen to the instrument, my heart, and my emotions.
“When arranging a well-known tune like ‘Oh Shenandoah,’ I read the folklore and background of the piece. I create a sound-painting, like the sound of the river. I ask myself, ‘To what emotion do I want to guide the listener? What will the listener receive?’ Also, I play it for others and ask for their feedback. I weave a story into it. After I hit those points, I distill everything to leave space for the listener to weave their own ideas into the music and interpret the meaning for themselves.”
Q: You have been recording soundtracks from your home studio in Colorado Springs. How do you compose for soundtrack work?
A: “I create an auditory story. I consult with the decisions makers and they give me directives for what they’re after. Sometimes, the composer writes my parts. Other times, I’m presented with a script and/or visual artwork, and I compose and recording music I feel communicates the story. I contribute to the raw emotion of the setting.
“In a sense, I’m an actor. I submit my ideas and hope the decision makers like it. Not everything ends up in the final version.”
Q: How do movie makers find you?
A: “Some composers find me on the internet, which is what happened for my first soundtrack, ‘Mary and the Witch’s Flower.’ Side note: I had to memorize 24 minutes of music in four days and record in Tokyo, Japan. Once I got on the thumbs-up list, I started getting more offers. Hollywood does not want to hire rookies.”
Q: What advice would you give to a brand-new beginner?
A: “A wise teacher once told me, ‘play for the joy.’ I have found that the joy of art is lost by comparison. No matter what level you are at, enjoy where you are. I’d rather listen to a beginner who enjoys what they play, than an advanced player who hates what they play.
“Music is so much more than the time spent in the practice room. You can’t expect to go from zero to advanced in a few weeks. Enjoy the journey and don’t beat yourself up. With humility there can be a sense of enjoyment.”
Q: Do you still feel performance anxiety and how do you handle it?
A: “Yes, and I have to talk myself out of it. The pitfall is the fear of making a mistake. A mistake is forgivable. To play without passion is unforgivable. I seek to approach each performance with humility and determine to be at peace with however it turns out — I have prepared, and this is the best I can do on that day.
“Also, it is not about me. I ask myself, ‘What service am I providing to people?’ People don’t remember the wrong notes or even the right ones. They remember how the music makes them feel. The last thing I do is slow down … breathe. It’s okay to play a little bit slower.”
According to his website, Messick is a national hammered dulcimer champion; a composer, performer and innovator influenced by World, Folk, and Classical music. He has played thousands of concerts throughout the United States, Japan, India, and Thailand. His versatility extends to his studio, where he records and engineers his work.
He has released nine studio albums and is featured on soundtracks for films, video games, and podcasts, including “God of War Ragnarök” by Bear McCreary and “Mary and the Witch’s Flower” by Studio Ponoc, the successor of Studio Ghibli.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone