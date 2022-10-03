Special to the MDP
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment invites students to participate in the 2023 National Radon Video and Poster contests.
Students have the opportunity to get the word out about indoor radon risks, win cash prizes, and have their artwork and videos distributed across the state or country. Entries must be received by Nov. 21.
The contests are designed to raise awareness about the importance of radon testing and to inform people of the dangers of radon in their homes. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers, but with a simple test, families can learn their risk and take steps to keep themselves safe.
Students may enter the Colorado contest, and the winning poster and video representing Colorado will be entered in the national contest. State winners receive $300 for first place, $200 for second, $100 for third, and teachers of students with winning entries each receive $100. The winning poster and video will also be displayed on the department’s website and posted on our social media channels.
Students ages 9-14 are eligible to participate in the poster contest. There is also a 30-second video contest that is open to students ages 14-18. Students must either be enrolled in a public, private, territorial, tribal, Department of Defense, or home school, or be a member of a sponsoring club, such as a scouting, art, computer, science, or 4-H club.
Only one entry per student is allowed. Contest submission forms, topics, and rules are available at https://cdphe.colorado.gov/hm/coradon-poster-video-contest
CDPHE, in partnership with the Conference of Radiation Control Program Directors, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, coordinates the contest each year.
Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas responsible for hundreds of Colorado lung cancer deaths each year. The colorless, odorless, tasteless gas can enter homes through cracks in the foundation or other openings and can accumulate unless properly mitigated. Long-term radon exposure is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the second-leading cause of lung cancer in smokers.
In Colorado, about half the homes have radon levels higher than the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended action level of 4 picoCuries per liter of indoor air.
More information about radon, discounted test kits, and radon contractors is available on CDPHE’s website https://cdphe.colorado.gov/radon or by calling Colorado’s Radon Hotline at 1-800-846-3986. For additional contest information, please contact Chrystine Kelley at chrys.kelley@state.co.us or visit https://cdphe.colorado.gov/hm/coradon-poster-video-contest