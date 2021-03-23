The Town of Naturita was among entities to win the favor of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, which, following recommendations for trail-funding allocations under the Non-Motorized Trail Grants Program, late last week awarded it a grant for the town park perimeter trail.
Naturita received a $320,760 grant of Land and Water Conservation Fund money to build a perimeter loop trail around the existing town park. The half-mile, concrete loop will provide a safe, easy place to walk and in-line skate, as well as be accessible in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Most of the trail will be 6 feet wide, except for a small section along the San Miguel River, which will be 10 feet wide. The trail will also be a starting point for future connecting trail systems.
The wildlife commission approved the funding as part of more than $3.5 million in recreational trail grants for non-motorized trails. The Non-motorized Trail Grant Program is a multi-agency funding partnership that includes Great Outdoors Colorado, Colorado Lottery, Federal Recreational Trails Program funds and Federal Land and Water Conservation funds. This grant program provides funding for trail planning projects as well as small and large trail construction and maintenance projects.
Among other projects awarded funding were: North Mt. Elbert Trail maintenance; Mesa County trail maintenance; Elk Creek — Colorado Trail Avalanches maintenance; phase 1 construction of Daniel’s Pass Trail System; Overland Mountain Bike Association Trail Agent Project maintenance and phase 2 Heron Pond-Carpio-Sanguinette Park.
The Colorado Recreational Trails Committee is responsible for the review process for the trail grant applications and makes recommendations to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission regarding funding for grants.
The non-motorized trail grant selection process follows a three-tiered recommendation and approval process. Applications are first evaluated and scored by State Trails Subcommittee members, volunteer outside reviewers, State Trails Committee members, and trails program staff, who rank the applications in an order of recommended funding priorities. The ranked applications are submitted to the State Trails Committee which evaluates and recommends projects to the Parks and Wildlife Commission.
