Necropsy: Starving bear suffered intestinal blockage from trash

CPW reminds people to take steps to reduce bear encounters through such steps as correctly securing trash. On Sept. 9, CPW officers had to put down a bear (not the one in photo), due to what proved to be an intestinal blockage caused by the animal ingesting trash. (Courtesy photo/DJ Hannigan)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife humanely euthanized a sick male black bear Saturday night in Telluride. The boar, which weighed an estimated 400 pounds, showed signs of infection and was suffering from a severe intestinal blockage caused by consumed human trash.

“The bear could not digest food and was very sick,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Rachel Sralla. “It all comes back to trash, which we talk about too often when it comes to bear conflicts in Colorado. The reason we had to put this bear down was to end its suffering that was caused by eating indigestible trash.”



