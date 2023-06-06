The Colorado Wilderness Land Trust appointed three new board members recently, Stacia Cannon, Mandy Harter and Hannah Holm.
Cannon joins the CWLT board with an understanding of land management through running a family orchard business in Hotchkiss, Topp Fruits LLC, with her husband Harrison Topp. Cannon is actively involved in the community through various organizations, including serving as vice president of the board of directors for the regional electric utility cooperative, Delta-Montrose Electric Association, board member for the local broadband company Elevate Fiber, and participation in Club 20's Public Lands and Natural Resources Advisory Committee.
She also has served as an ex-officio board member for her local irrigation and ditch company, acting as the secretary of the Montrose Farmer's Union chapter, and providing her time to teach children how to cross-country ski on Grand Mesa during winter months.
Harter, who moved to Grand Junction over two decades ago from Wisconsin, brings her expertise in real estate and a deep connection to the local community to CWLT's board. As an independent RE/MAX 4000 agent for the past 15 years, Harter has helped countless individuals find their dream homes and make sound investment decisions. Above all, she cherishes the time spent with her 8-year-old daughter Bella. Harter is inspired by the people, community, climate, and endless opportunities to enjoy the outdoors that makes Western Colorado a great place to call home and is excited to help protect those qualities through serving on the CWLT board.
Holm brings her experience with climate resilience and environmental conservation to CWLT's board. Holm works on projects and policy development for American Rivers, a national environmental organization as well as serving on the board of the Mesa Conservation District.
Holm also co-founded and directed the Hutchins Water Center at Colorado Mesa University from 2011 to 2022. She previously facilitated a local wise water use council and advocated for stronger drinking water protections with Western Colorado Congress. Earlier in her career, she co-staffed legislative committees on the Environment, Natural Resources, Sustainable Agriculture and Smart Growth at the North Carolina General Assembly. Holm has a joint master’s degree in Community & Regional Planning and Latin American Studies from the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor’s degree in Anthropology from Macalester College in St. Paul.
