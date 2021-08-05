The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles is launching a new Appointment Online Check-in feature Aug. 9. In preparation for the system upgrade, which will let residents check in for appointments remotely, appointment scheduling will be unavailable Friday, Aug. 6 - Monday, Aug. 9
As part of scheduling an appointment, Coloradans will be asked to enter a contact email address and/or a cell phone number to receive messages about the appointment. These messages will provide information on checking in, when to come into the lobby, rescheduling or canceling appointments.
With the new Appointment Online Check-in feature, Coloradans check in to their appointment remotely via text message, or a QR code and will receive a text message notifying them when to walk up to the driver license office doors. Coloradans can also bring our automated email issued at the time the appointment was made and a technician will scan its barcode to check in.
Coloradans without computer or smartphone access can still schedule an appointment by calling the DMV at 720-295-2965 or 303-205-2335 for Colorado Road and Community Safety Act.
The DMV encourages Coloradans to skip the trip and use its online services whenever possible. Visit DMV.Colorado.gov/Save-time for more information.
