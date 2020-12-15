The Delta County Memorial Hospital West Elk Clinic in Hotchkiss welcomed its newest physician, Dr. Max Scholle, to the team. Scholle is a board certified family physician and has experience in primary care, obstetrics and hospitalist medicine.
Originally from Oklahoma, Scholle attended Northern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma for his undergraduate degree in biology. Following his undergraduate studies, Scholle attended Medical School at Ross University of Medicine in Dominica, a small island in the Caribbean.
Scholle’s clinical training took him across the United States to Baltimore, Maryland where he began his residency training in general surgery.
“During this training, I learned that my true passion lies in rural medicine,” said Scholle. “I ended up completing my residency working in rural, family medicine through the University of Oklahoma.”
As a board certified family physician, Scholle started his first practice in the remote town of Salmon, Idaho where he got to experience the full scope of rural medicine. He practiced primary care, obstetrics, hospitalist medicine and served as the medical director for Hospice and Home Health during his time in Salmon.
“When I lived in Idaho it sparked my love for the wilderness and I developed many new hobbies like river rafting, mountain biking, hunting and fishing,” said Scholle. “While in Idaho I met my significant other, Ashley, who works as a physician’s assistant and shares my love for rural medicine and the outdoors.”
When Scholle discovered Delta and the North Fork Valley, he fell in love with the uniqueness and beauty of the area, and after a visit, knew it was a place he could call home.
Scholle is currently accepting new patients at the DCMH West Elk Clinic in Hotchkiss. To make an appointment, call 970-872-1400.
