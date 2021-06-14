Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced the creation of a new grant program that will offer funding to Colorado county clerks for election security measures.
The grants, which will be open for application in July, can be used for election cyber and physical security in order to keep Colorado’s elections the best in the nation.
The grants, which will amount to a total of $100,000 and come from “Help America Votes Act” federal funding, can be used by counties for cyber or physical security, such as upgrading election workstation operating systems, network segmentation assistance, secure network communication technology for remote voting centers, cameras, or updated locks.
Colorado is regarded nationwide as one of the safest states in which to cast a ballot. Voting machines are not connected to the internet and the state utilizes voter verified paper ballots, which cannot be hacked. Colorado also performs post-election risk-limiting audits, which show to a statistical level of certainty that election results are correct.
In March, the Department of Homeland Security, the Director of National Intelligence, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a report that warned foreign adversaries attempted to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, targeting state and local IT networks, particularly websites. The reports also indicated an expectation that similar threats most likely would be attempted in future elections.
Grants will be awarded based on applicants’ level of need toward increasing their security infrastructure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.