New limits on plastics for city recycling service

Mind your plastics. Because of market changes, the City of Montrose has changed the types of plastics accepted through its recycling service, as has Waste Management. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

Due to market changes in the recycling industry, the City of Montrose, in partnership with Waste Management, has made changes to the Single-Stream Recycling Program limiting the type of recyclable plastics that are accepted.

Due to the absence of any viable outlet for certain plastics, the city has been forced to collect ONLY plastic items marked with 1, 2, 4, and 5 recycling symbols.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?