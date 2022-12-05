Marijuana rules as directed by the General Assembly’s 2022 legislative session are now in effect.

New rules of note include the ability for licensees to redesignate medical marijuana as retail marijuana, required use-by dates and storage conditions for all regulated marijuana products and extended suitability for social equity licensees.



