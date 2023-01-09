New Nordic Ski Trails ready for skiers

Uncompahgre Nordic Association board members, Forest Service Ouray District Ranger Dana Gardunio and Montrose County Commissioner Roger Rash celebrated the official opening of the new Divide Road ski trails in Montrose County. From left: Anne Janik, Hollis Brake, Gardunio, Rash, Mark Bowden, Jon Thomas, Debbie Thomas and UNA President Gary Shellhorn.
The Uncompahgre, Grand Mesa and Gunnison National Forest (GMUG) and the Uncompahgre Nordic Association (UNA) held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Nordic ski trials on the Uncompahgre Plateau, Friday, Jan. 6, officially inviting skiers to enjoy the new trail system.
Montrose County Commissioner Roger Rash applauded the partnerships and efforts of all involved to create a new addition to the year round recreational opportunities Montrose County supports.
“We are pleased with our partnership with the Uncompahgre Nordic Association and their coordination with the Forest Service to develop this winter recreation activity for the Ouray Ranger District,” said Dana Gardunio, Ouray District ranger for the GMUG.
This is a vision of one of our board members, Jon Thomas and several others who all worked together to make this a reality,” said UNA President Gary Shellhorn. “It is a great location close to Montrose at a higher elevation promising better snow conditions most of the winter.”
Spurts of sunshine and snow squalls drifted over the crowd of about 25 skiers, UNA board members and Forest Service staff as Gardunio cut the ribbon opening to the trail to the first skiers.
The Divide Road trails are approximately 25 miles from Montrose at the intersection of Dave Wood and Divide Road, approximately 8 miles from the Forest Service boundary. There are approximately 7.4 miles of relatively flat groomed trails in the area winding through the pine and aspen forest.
Follow “Uncompahgre Nordic Association” on Facebook or send an to UNAxski@gmail.com to receive grooming updates.
