New Nordic Ski Trails ready for skiers

Uncompahgre Nordic Association board members, Forest Service Ouray District Ranger Dana Gardunio and Montrose County Commissioner Roger Rash celebrated the official opening of the new Divide Road ski trails in Montrose County. From left: Anne Janik, Hollis Brake, Gardunio, Rash, Mark Bowden, Jon Thomas, Debbie Thomas and UNA President Gary Shellhorn. 

 (Courtesy photo?Dennis Murphy)

The Uncompahgre, Grand Mesa and Gunnison National Forest (GMUG) and the Uncompahgre Nordic Association (UNA) held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Nordic ski trials on the Uncompahgre Plateau, Friday, Jan. 6, officially inviting skiers to enjoy the new trail system.

Montrose County Commissioner Roger Rash applauded the partnerships and efforts of all involved to create a new addition to the year round recreational opportunities Montrose County supports.



