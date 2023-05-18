New officer sworn in

Montrose Deputy Police Chief Matt Smith swears Officer Tyler Cunningham in on Tuesday, May 16. (William Woody/City of Montrose)

The Montrose Police Department welcomed a new officer to its ranks Tuesday evening, filling a vacant position in its ranks.

Officer Tyler Cunningham was officially sworn in during a ceremony held prior to the City Council’s regular meeting.



