New officer sworn in

The Montrose Police Department welcomed a new officer to its ranks Tuesday evening, filling a vacant position in its ranks.
Officer Tyler Cunningham was officially sworn in during a ceremony held prior to the City Council’s regular meeting.
Montrose Police Deputy Chiefs Matt Smith and Tim Cox welcomed the officer before an audience of friends, family, and fellow officers.
Cunningham is a recent graduate of the Western Colorado Peace Officers Academy at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. Smith said police department command staff had been monitoring Cunningham’s progress through the academy and was pleased to see him complete his training and commit to the Montrose community.
“We’re really excited to see our police department grow, and Tyler is the embodiment of someone who will serve this community well,” Smith said.
Smith said the ceremony was a special occasion for the city, police department, and community to celebrate the addition of a new officer. Those in attendance Tuesday also included members of the city council, senior city administrators, and other city staff.
“When you look around and see the people who support us: city leadership,
members of the city council, members of the public, and the police department team — all these people are here doing that tonight,” Smith said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone