The Delta Police Department has welcomed three new officers to its ranks: Mark Bowen, Brad Bardessona and Daniel Bradbury
Bowen was previously the code enforcement / animal control officer for the Delta Police Department and had been so since the beginning of 2019. Bowen began his entrance into law enforcement in Telluride in 2017 before he moved to the Delta Police Department. Bowen lives in the area and is married with four children. Bowen graduated from the Technical College of the Rockies Law Enforcement Academy in December 2020 and is also a volunteer firefighter in his spare time. He was hired as an additional officer approved by the Delta City Council for the 2020 budget.
Bardessona originally grew up in Canon City and has lived in the area for the last five years. Officer Bardessona started his law enforcement career in 2012 as a detention officer for an agency on the Front Range. Bardessona worked in the oil and gas industry for the last five years before attending the TCR Law Enforcement Academy with a graduation in December of 2020. Bardessona is married and has two children.
Bradbury lives in the area and is a proud fifth-generation cattle rancher. Bradbury is married and has two children.
He is the first law enforcement officer to be hired by the Delta Police Department under the Back the Badge public safety tax increase. The Delta Police Department has also hired two additional cadets who started their career at the TCR Law Enforcement Academy Jan. 6 with these funds and the police department will soon be advertising for the community policing coordinator position as well.
