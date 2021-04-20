New officers join Montrose Police Department

Special to the Montrose Daily Press
The Montrose Police Department officially welcomed two new police officers to its ranks Monday morning, filling a pair of vacant positions in the department. Officers Bobbie Rossiter and Ruben Trujillo were officially sworn in during a ceremony held in the City Council Chambers.
Police Chief Blaine Hall, along with Commanders Tim Cox and Matt Smith, welcomed the officers before an audience of friends, family, city councilors and staff, and fellow police department officers. The ceremony was also broadcast live online for police department staff, friends, and family to attend virtually.
Before joining the Montrose Police Department, both Rossiter and Trujillo were working as deputies in the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. Hall said the husband-and-wife team moved to Montrose to work in a community that they hope to retire in one day.
Rossiter has been working in law enforcement for 11 years and Trujillo has been an officer for about five-and-a-half years. Both are Colorado natives.
“It’s an amazing place,” Trujillo said of Montrose.
Trujillo said he has explored the Montrose area many times in the past to hunt, fish, and ski.
“It’s a place I’ve always wanted to retire to,” Trujillo said.
Hall said he was excited to welcome the officers, adding the pair’s relocation to Montrose was an example of the department’s exemplary recruiting efforts.
“We are always happy to get experienced police officers to come work in the Montrose community,” Hall said.
Before officially swearing them in, Hall told the officers to hold themselves to the highest personal standards, both on and off duty. Their job as police officers, Hall said, was to earn and uphold the trust of the citizens of Montrose while protecting their lives and property and the community itself.
Hall also said the role of a police officer has grown to become more challenging in recent years, but Montrose has always been a community that supports local law enforcement.
“I can’t tell you how thankful we are to get to live in a community like Montrose,” Hall said. “I’ve had so many people come up to me and thank us for our service. People here support us. We have to protect that. And I need you to help me protect that.”
Following the ceremony, the officers were dismissed to begin additional training within police department headquarters.
Information about future department recruitment and hiring will be released as it becomes available.
