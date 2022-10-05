Beginning Thursday, Oct. 6, the public will be able to access the Montrose Police Department at its new headquarters inside the Montrose Public Safety Complex, MPSC, located at 434 S. First St. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said officers and operational support staff have been working diligently to move into the new space and have succeeded in moving public-facing operations from the temporary location at City Hall to the MPSC ahead of schedule.
Beginning Thursday, residents can access the new facility for the following services: crime or incident reporting, filing and receiving accident and police reports, releasing of impounded vehicles, and obtaining vehicle identification number (VIN) inspections.
Other services available at the new Montrose Police Department facility include patrol services, code enforcement, sex offender registry, community policing, investigations, and victim advocacy.
Hall said South First Street in front of the new Public Safety Complex and Montrose City Hall will reopen but will be “one way only” with traffic flowing westbound. Sign boards will be in place to remind the public about the proper flow of traffic.
“We are so excited about our new headquarters and our staff is energized after participating in last week’s open house. Our public was so positive and it reminded our staff what a great community we live in and how supportive our city staff, city council, and our community are toward law enforcement,” Hall said.
The Montrose Police Department can be reached at 970-252-5200 or via the non-emergency dispatch line at 970-249-9110. The department’s fax number is 970-252-5216.
