Beginning Thursday, Oct. 6, the public will be able to access the Montrose Police Department at its new headquarters inside the Montrose Public Safety Complex, MPSC, located at 434 S. First St. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.



