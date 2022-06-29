Philip Anderson, rancher from Walden, stepped into his role as the 117th president of Colorado Cattlemen’s Association at CCA’s 2022 Annual Convention in Colorado Springs.
Anderson has served on CCA’s Board of Directors for over 10 years and has been actively involved in local, state, and national cattlemen’s associations. As he looks toward this year as CCA president, Anderson anticipates challenges for the future viability of the Colorado beef industry, but is excited to build upon the progress CCA has made in its 155-year tenure.
Anderson and his wife, Debbi, and their family reside in North Park, where they own and operate the family’s cow-calf and hay ranch. In addition to his role on the ranch, Anderson taught for more than 34 years in ag education and mentored many students and other educators through his teaching and Future Farmers of America advisor role.
CCA also welcomed the following to the 2022-2023 Board of Directors:
• President-Elect: Robert Farnam, Brush
• 1st Vice President: Tom Harrington, Carbondale
• 2nd Vice President: Curt Russell, Sugar City
• Treasurer: Brett Datteri, Greeley
• Northeast quarter representatives: Jim Magnuson, Eaton and Jim Santomaso, Sterling
• Northwest quarter representatives: Mike Camblin, Maybell and Sean Martin, Carbondale
• Southwest quarter representatives: Al Heaton, Cortez and Mark LeValley, Hotchkiss
As with the officers from years before, this year’s officers will be leading the association as CCA continues its mission of being the premier cattlemen’s association that serves as the principal voice and advocate for Colorado beef production.
