New sketch released in hopes of ID’ing Saguache County John Doe homicide victim

Law enforcement officials have released new facial reconstruction images of a man only known as “John Doe,” whose body was discovered off Colorado 114 in Saguache County nearly 19 years ago, in hopes of identifying the man.
A forensic artist completed the facial recognition sketches of the victim.
On Oct. 19, 2002, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation assisted the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office in the recovery of the remains of an unidentified male found wrapped in a blanket and/or quilt.
A coroner’s examination concluded that the cause of death was homicide and provided the following information about the victim: Unknown male, 225-300 lbs., 6-feet-5 tallno tattoos or obvious scars
Additionally, the remains were clad in black boxer shorts and a black Harley Davidson T-shirt from Fort Washington, Maryland.
“We are hoping the updated digital reconstruction images will result in new information that will lead to the identification of this individual and to help solve this case,” said CBI Deputy Director Chris Schaefer.
If you have any information on this case or believe you may know the victim, please contact the CBI at 719-647-5999 or the SCSO at 719-655-2525.
