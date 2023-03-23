Valley Food Partnership has made available for rent a no-till seed drill, which came to the partnership via donation.

The rental availability is intended to help farmers implement the smaller-scale soil health principles of minimizing disturbance, keeping the soil covered, maximizing diversity, and maintaining a living root.



