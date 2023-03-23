Valley Food Partnership has made available for rent a no-till seed drill, which came to the partnership via donation.
The rental availability is intended to help farmers implement the smaller-scale soil health principles of minimizing disturbance, keeping the soil covered, maximizing diversity, and maintaining a living root.
After attending the 2022 Western Colorado Soil Health Conference, Julie Soderquist knew she wanted the use of a no-till seed drill for planting multispecies cover crops. Knowing many small producers could not afford to purchase a drill, she took that thought a step further. Why not also make it accessible to local farmers?
She approached Penelope Powell, executive director of Valley Food Partnership, with a proposal: What if she donated an ESCH no-till seed drill for VFP to make available for low-cost rent to interested producers?
Fast forward to today. Thanks to the Soderquist family and the late George and Joyce Timmons, successful farmers and ranchers, the VFP is now the proud owner of a 3-foot ESCH no-till seed drill.
Although no-till seed drills are available for rent in the area, such as at Lifetime Ag and Down to Earth, these drills are significantly larger, leaving a gap in service.
The smaller, 3-foot drill can be used for cover-cropping a smaller plot, planting a pollinator/wildlife strip on a field’s edge, and/or planting between rows, depending on the crop.
“As a passionate soil health enthusiast and healthy food advocate, I wanted to make sure our agriculturally rich valley had the opportunity to easily access a smaller no-till seed drill,” said Soderquist. “My late uncle and aunt, George and Joyce Timmons, were successful farmers and ranchers because of their willingness to be innovative.
“While George wasn’t practicing regenerative agriculture, he delighted in trying new things and he found no better challenge in being told he couldn’t and going on to prove them wrong! They were voted farmer/ranchers of the year practicing on just 65 acres at the time.”
Soderquist said buying the drill was a way to commemorate her aunt and uncle. “This drill is funded from their final retirement sale of cattle – we wanted to honor them by providing this game changing tool for others to be innovative in their operations and hopefully reap the same success they did.”
To receive a user request form or to find out more about the no-till seed drill, call Valley Food Partnership at 970-249-0705 or email penelope@valleyfoodpartnership.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone