New spoken word series in Norwood

Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer (Courtesy photo/ Art Goodtimes)

Hot off a new book that’s flying off the shelves, Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer, Bard of the San Miguel, will be the featured poet at a new live Gourd Circle series in Norwood this month.

The Telluride Institute’s Talking Gourds Poetry Program and the Lone Cone Library have teamed up to offer Stories & Poems on the third Wednesday of each month starting July 19 at 7 p.m.



