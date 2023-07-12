New spoken word series in Norwood

Hot off a new book that’s flying off the shelves, Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer, Bard of the San Miguel, will be the featured poet at a new live Gourd Circle series in Norwood this month.
The Telluride Institute’s Talking Gourds Poetry Program and the Lone Cone Library have teamed up to offerStories & Poemson the third Wednesday of each month starting July 19 at 7 p.m.
“After several years of COVID-wary avoidance of live events, we’re happy to offer a sharing circle for storytellers and poets,” said Talking Gourds co-director Art Goodtimes.
“Poetry may seem intimidating to some, but everyone tells stories."
Stories & Poemswill follow a format similar to the Talking Gourds events that happened in Telluride before the pandemic. There will be a featured storyteller or poet, followed by a Gourd Circle where everyone will be invited to tell a story, perform a poem (an original or a favorite written by someone else), sing a song, read a short section of prose, or simply pass the gourd to the next person.
Wahtola Trommer latest book,All the Honey(Samsara Press, 2023), sold out its first couple of printings. As American Book Award winner Aaron Abeyta of Antonito has written, “Those fortunate enough to read this woven book of healing will understand what it is to be honest, afraid, overwhelmed and redeemed. It reminds us that we are all part dust and part star.”
Not only is Trommer a fine writer, she’s a superb performer who makes her poems come alive with dazzling nuances of body and voice. She is the co-host of the Emerging Form podcast on creative process, Secret Agents of Change (a surreptitious kindness cabal) and Soul Writer’s Circle. Her poetry has appeared onA Prairie Home Companion, PBS News Hour, O Magazine, American Life in Poetry, on Carnegie Hall stage, and on river rocks in public places.
Since 2006, she’s written a poem a day, which has forged her belief in poetry as a spiritual practice. She lives with her husband and daughter in Placerville, Colorado, on the banks of the wild and undammed San Miguel River.
