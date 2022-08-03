The International Essential Tremor Foundation (IETF) announces a new support group for those affected by essential tremor.
The first meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, at the Montrose Regional Library meeting room, located at 320 S. Second St. in Montrose. The group will serve individuals in Montrose County and Delta County, but anyone on the Western Slope is welcome.
Essential tremor is a neurological condition that affects an estimated 10 million Americans. Although it is not a life-threatening condition, it is a life-altering condition that causes rhythmic trembling of the hands, head, legs or voice; frequently impacting everyday activities such as eating, drinking and writing. While the severity of the tremor may vary from person to person, it often makes those affected self-conscious or anxious in social situations.
“Essential tremor can be frustrating and embarrassing and affect the quality of people’s lives,” said Cathy Trujillo the Montrose support group leader. “This group will offer an informal place where those affected can be themselves. At our group, individuals won’t be asked if their hands are shaking because they’re cold or nervous, or because they need another drink. They will find support and fellowship among others just like them — others with essential tremor.”
Family members of children or others with essential tremor are also welcome. Anyone interested in attending should contact Cathy Trujillo at 405-205-9397or catvol2022@currently.com to RSVP or with questions.
About The International Essential Tremor Foundation:
Headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, and founded in 1988, the International Essential Tremor Foundation is the leading organization in the world dedicated to those affected by essential tremor (ET).
The mission of the IETF is to fund research that will find the cause of essential tremor and lead to better treatments and a cure, increase awareness about ET, and provide educational materials, tools and support to healthcare providers, the public, and those directly affected by ET.
The IETF has distributed more than $750,000 in research grants, to fund numerous promising studies, in the search for the cause of ET. The Foundation has hosted numerous community awareness events across the U.S. to provide those affected with the basic knowledge necessary to become their own advocate when seeking treatment.
The IETF also provides assistance to a vast network of support groups around the world. To learn more about essential tremor and the IETF mission, visit the IETF website at www.essentialtremor.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone