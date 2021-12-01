Cole Finegan was sworn in as the United States Attorney for the District of Colorado.
In a private ceremony early Wednesday morning, Finegan took the oath of office before United States District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello.
“I am honored to serve the people of Colorado as United States Attorney,” said Finegan. “I am excited to work with the talented and dedicated staff of this office, as well as our colleagues in law enforcement and the defense bar.”
As United States Attorney, Finegan is the chief federal law enforcement officer in the State of Colorado. He oversees all federal criminal prosecutions, as well as all civil litigation undertaken on behalf of the United States Government.
He leads an office of more than 160 attorneys and professional staff members, in addition to approximately 20 government contractors. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is headquartered in Denver, with branch offices in Grand Junction and Durango.
Finegan was nominated by President Biden on Sept. 28, and confirmed by the United States Senate on Nov. 19.
He rejoins public service from private practice at a global law firm, where he served as the regional managing partner for the Americas, as well as the Denver managing partner.
