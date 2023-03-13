On Jan. 1, the clock began ticking for drivers who have refused to properly register their vehicles when they move to Colorado or have an expired temporary tag. 

No longer will drivers be able to avoid paying the statutorily required taxes and fees owed to counties they reside in. If you moved to Colorado and haven’t properly registered your vehicle within the required time frames or let your temporary tag expire after the new year, expect to pay more when you finally do.



