Night of the Living Dead Showcase brings hip-hop to Halloween

The Night of the Living Dead Hip-Hop Showcase is bringing the beats to Cerise Park/Rotary Amphitheater on Oct. 29. (Courtesy photo/Dustin Glass)

When hip-hop meets Halloween, a good time is practically guaranteed — and for musical entrepreneur Dustin Glass, safety is also part of the package.

Glass — a.k.a. DoughBoyy — of Glasshouse Records is with multiple sponsors is bringing the Night of the Living Dead Hip-Hop Showcase back to Montrose. The festivities get underway Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5 to about 10:30 p.m., at Cerise Park.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

What's NABUR?