Night of the Living Dead Showcase brings hip-hop to Halloween

When hip-hop meets Halloween, a good time is practically guaranteed — and for musical entrepreneur Dustin Glass, safety is also part of the package.
Glass — a.k.a. DoughBoyy — of Glasshouse Records is with multiple sponsors is bringing the Night of the Living Dead Hip-Hop Showcase back to Montrose. The festivities get underway Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5 to about 10:30 p.m., at Cerise Park.
Make your way to the Rotary Amphitheater via the “haunted forest” entry trail (and watch out for ghosts, ghouls and other spooks!). Once you’ve entered, get ready to party: kids can enjoy bounce houses, face-painting and a costume contest for their age group. Teens and adults can also compete for best costume honors and enjoy the activities — and, of course, thumping, energetic music by DoughBoyy, Zany and Dr3am, to name a few of the artists who will be performing.
“It’s going to be a family fun event,” Glass said. “It’s not just for the kids; it’s for everybody. My goal is to make it so everyone who comes out has a good time.”
Glass does caution that the music will not be censored, so parents and others should use their discretion and direct their children to other events when certain songs are performed.
Food vendors will be on hand to please everyone’s palate. If you’re inclined toward competitive eating, plan on entering the pie-eating contest.
The event’s beer vendor is of course exclusively serving those of legal drinking age.
Night of the Living Dead Hip-Hop Showcase is rising for the third time; last year’s festival was held in Grand Junction.
This year’s showcase will be the largest yet, because Glass is branching out to include family friendly options, while bringing in live performers from all over the state.
“The first year we did it, it was at the Habitat (for Humanity) Barn. We sold it out at 200 tickets because that’s as many as we could hold,” he said.
The showcase drew about 250 at its Grand Junction venue last year and, as of Oct. 24, about 200 tickets had been sold for Saturday.
“We’ve been putting it together slowly. Every year has been getting bigger and bigger. This year is going to be pretty monumental, I would say.”
Glass’ own experiences as a teenager, along with his love of music, inspired him to create the showcase. “When I turned 18, I wanted a way to keep the teenagers out of trouble. I know when I was younger, I would always get into trouble over Halloween,” he said.
The showcase’s many offerings provide a good opportunity to celebrate Halloween in one central location.
Glass plans on the children’s costume contest being held first, because he understands not everyone wants to party all night. The couples’ costume contest is set to go a bit after the kids’, then the adult contest wraps up the competitions.
“We understand some people don’t want to be out there until 10:30 p.m. with their kiddos,” Glass said.
Glass worked with his partners to tackle logistics and spent many a late night preparing props. He networked throughout the area for sponsors and has also put his own money into the Night of the Living Dead Hip-Hop Showcase. The $15 ticket price is to recoup event costs and, he is hopeful, to help fund another festival next summer.
“My goal is to make a fun, safe place for everyone to spend their Halloween weekend,” said Glass.
