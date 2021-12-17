The Colorado Department of Transportation will perform nighttime winter maintenance operations on US Highway 550 Coal Bank, Molas and Red Mountain Passes next week.
Crews will remove excess snow, where needed, from the shoulder of the highway to ensure there is optimal cleared lane space along the mountain corridor. Crews will also remove snow from the inside ditch and right-of-way (along the cliff side of the highway) to allow for additional snow storage that will be needed for plowing operations during future storms.
Work will take place every from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Wednesday, Dec. 19-22, from Cascade to Ouray, mileposts 51-91. The nighttime work will require lane shifts and intermittent, brief closures. Motorists are urged to drive with caution and watch for heavy equipment, operators and flagging personnel.
Backcountry users and recreationists are urged to watch where they park. CDOT maintenance crews’ first priority is clearing the driving lanes of highways. Once this has been accomplished, crews will then clear the shoulders of the roadway and parking areas. Park only in clearly marked and designated parking areas. Anyone leaving a vehicle unattended on the side of the road runs the risk of breaking the law, being fined, and having their vehicle towed away by law enforcement.
