For the first time this postseason, No. 3 Montrose (17-0) will play away from home, set to face the No. 2 Longmont Trojans (13-3) in the Final Four of the 4A state basketball tournament at the Trojan Dome.
Where to watch:
The teams will tip-off at 6 p.m. Those interested in viewing the game can head to LHS Sports on YouTube, which has live streamed the Trojans’ playoff games this season. A recording of the game should be available on the page sometime after the game is complete. Live updated scores will be provided on MaxPreps.com.
What to know:
Thursday’s semifinal game is Montrose’s first since 1992, according to Colorado Preps, a contest the Indians lost 74-65 to Lamar. The last time Montrose won in the Final Four was 1951, defeating Fort Morgan 50-34.
Due to the shift in schedule prior to the season, it will be Montrose’s first trip to the Front Range this season. But they’ll have some support, as Boulder County is allowing a group of Montrose parents/fans to attend the game in-person.
Montrose defeated Palmer Ridge, Green Mountain and Steamboat Springs to reach the semifinals.
Montrose’s head coach is Ryan Voehringer.
Longmont has lengthy experience playing in the Final Four, especially as of late. The program has played a Final Four game three times in the past four years, winning a state title in 2018. In 2019, the Trojans again were in the semifinals, but lost to Lewis-Palmer in the state championship game.
Longmont lost in the Great 8 last season.
This postseason, Longmont secured wins against Falcon, Sand Creek and Pueblo Central to reach the Final Four.
The Trojans’ head coach is Jeff Kloster.
Key players:
Offensively, the Trojans are led by senior Eddie Kurjak, a 6’9 power forward averaging 18.8 points. Kurjak has scored more than 20 points in eight of the last 14 games. Junior Keegan Patterson is Longmont’s second leading scorer, averaging 14 points, and has been the team’s most effective three-point shooter. No other Trojan averages 10 points per game, but the scoring is passed around, with other contributors adding some offense at different times.
As a team, the Trojans are averaging 50.6 points and are shooting 45% from the field on the season.
For the Indians, depth scoring has been key to their 2021 season. Luke Hutto leads the way, averaging 15.5 points, but Fletcher Cheezum is also in double-digits (10.1), with Trey Reese (9.9) and Ashden Oberg (9.4) not far behind.
Senior Jordan Jennings also adds some offensive, averaging 4 points, and, along with the other starters, has provided strong defense on the floor.
Montrose averages 57.5 points as a team.
Both teams are similar with rebounding, averaging more than 27 per contest.
