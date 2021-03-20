No. 3 Montrose will play No. 5 Mead on Sunday at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs for the 4A state championship game. The Indians will play for their first title in program history while the Mavericks look to grab their second.
How to watch: The 4A boys title game will start at 5:30 p.m., and will be live streamed at nfhsnetwork.com. A subscription is required to view the game ($10.99 for the monthly plan, and the site does provide an option to cancel a subscription at any time).
The public can also tune in for a radio broadcast of the game on network1sports.com/station/kubc, with the stream set to start at 5:20. The listing of the game won’t show up on the site until Sunday.
Live scores should be provided at MaxPreps.com.
What to know:The Mavericks are coached by Darin Reese and have played their way to a 14-3 record this season. They are on an eight-game win streak, helped by Elijah Knudsen, the Mavericks’ leading scorer at 18.6 points per game. Knudsen scored 45 points (he converted 10 three-pointers) in the Sweet 16 win over Holy Family, and has scored in double-digits in all but three games during the 2021 campaign.
Knudsen is helped offensively by the 6’9 James Shiers, who averages 11.9 points, and sophomore Nick Basson, who’s averaging 10.8 points.
Mead has firepower offensively, as they’ve scored more than 60 points in seven straight contests, and are shooting 43% from the floor.
In addition to Holy Family, the Mavericks defeated Canon City, Lewis Palmer and Pueblo South to reach the title game.
The appearance in a title game is Montrose’s first since 1951, and second overall. Thursday’s Final Four win was the program’s third appearance in the game and its second win.
Offensively, Montrose has shot more than 50% from the field in the past three games, receiving consistent production from starters Luke Hutto, Trey Reese, Ashden Oberg, Jordan Jennings and Fletcher Cheezum.
It’s the first time in 19 years a team from the Western Slope has reached the title game in 4A (Montezuma-Cortez, 2002).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.