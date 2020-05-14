There are no contested races this year for the Delta-Montrose Electric Association’s board of directors and, because of COVID-19, the cooperative’s leaders are considering holding the upcoming annual meeting via remote technology.
Damon Lockhart, incumbent for District 6; Enno Heuscher, running for District 7 and incumbent Stacia Cannon, North Region, all completed the self-nomination process for the 2020 board election and are running unopposed.
Because of that, along with COVID-19 precautions, DMEA canceled its candidate forums and members will not receive ballots in the mail. Instead, members who participate in the annual meeting will be asked to voice-vote on the candidates.
DMEA members are encouraged to visit https://www.dmea.com/2020-dmea-board-candidates to read the candidate interviews. Questions can also be submitted to the candidates by phone or email.
DMEA suspended planning for an in-person annual meeting June 18 because of COVID-19. To continue minimizing exposure to both DMEA essential employees and members and comply with social gathering restrictions, the cooperative is pursuing virtual options for the event. Additional details are not yet available.
“The board is considering a virtual solution for our annual meeting that will allow members to attend online or by phone. It may be vastly different from the traditional meeting we’re used to, but the purpose will remain the same. We’ll review our major accomplishments in 2019, answer member questions, and conclude the 2020 elections,” said Jasen Bronec, CEO, in a DMEA news release.
Visit www.dmea.com for more information.
