No injuries reported in Roxie Drive house fire

Montrose Fire Protection District and Montrose Police Department officers respond to a fire on Roxie Drive Thursday afternoon. 

A house fire on Roxie Drive is under investigation after flames were spotted early Thursday afternoon.

According to the Montrose Fire Protection District, crews were paged to the south side of Montrose on reports of flames coming from a home on the street. The district arrived with two engines and three medic crews, one of which was then paged to a different incident.

No injuries were reported and a dog inside the home was OK, per preliminary reports.

The extent of damage was not immediately established; however, the house was released to its owner and crews were finishing up as of about 1:45 p.m.

The point or origin and cause have not been determined. A report is pending.

