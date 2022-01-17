You may have seen the article making the rounds on Facebook Monday, Jan. 17, which appears to be a Montrose Daily Press news piece and which reports that the new Montrose High School mascot is going to be the prairie dogs.
The “real” part is that it appeared in the Daily Press — in a parody edition published for April Fools’ Day in 2005, and the person who originally shared the parody piece on Facebook noted that.
Seventeen years later, a mascot change is underway for the district, because of a recent state law that requires districts that use Native American mascots or imagery to change them. Montrose is one of the districts in the state to be affected and is well on its way to changing mascots for Montrose High (the Indians) and Centennial Middle School (the Braves). The district has made a case for keeping Johnson Elementary School’s mascot, the Thunderbirds.
But “prairie dogs” is not on the list for possible new mascots. Again, the published reference to the Montrose Prairie Dogs is an April Fools’ joke almost two decades old. To our knowledge, Montrose is not going to become “Home of the Prairie Dogs.”
