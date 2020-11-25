The Montrose Daily Press will not have a Thursday, Nov. 26, edition of the newspaper, as the offices will be closed in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday. The staff at the MDP wishes you and your family a very happy holiday. The answers to Wednesday comics and puzzles will appear in the Friday edition. You will find Farm & Ranch, usually published Thursdays, in today’s B section.
No Thanksgiving Day edition of the Montrose Daily Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Local professional journalism is not free. In the effort to inform during COVID-19 we're providing this story for your benefit. Please join us, subscribe now..
Most Popular
-
Drug scheme sends woman to prison for more than 13 years
-
Increasing COVID stats pushing county to level orange on risk scale
-
Several staff, students test positive for COVID-19; 205 people have quarantined during holiday break
-
Multiple charges filed in finger-bite case
-
Lobby visits restricted after police staff test positive for COVID
-
Montrose students share their recipes for how to cook a Thanksgiving turkey
-
Crime Roundup for November 20: Alleged drug dealer said to cheat undercover operative; arson case resolved; formal robbery charges in gas station heist
-
Early Childhood Center staff member tests COVID-19 positive, 18 people quarantined
-
OBITUARY: James T. Coons Jr., April 20, 1943 - October 12, 2020
-
Montrose is lighting up for Christmas, but festivities will look different this year with COVID-19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.