The annual Noel Night tradition returns to Ridgway on Friday, Dec. 3 from 4 to 8 p.m., with more than 30 locations in and around the downtown area, offering holiday shopping and festivities. Plus, community members are planning fun and entertainment throughout the evening
The Weehawken Dancers will be performing a special short program on Clinton Street, just west of Cora Street. The street will be closed for half a block for the performances and a visit from Santa.
Santa will be making the rounds to greet and take photos with fans, including stops at the Ouray County Ranch History Museum, the Clinton Street arts district, the businesses at Sherman and Railroad streets, and Ridgway Community Center.
Music will be performed by Ouray folk-rock duo You Knew Me When at The Vault Vintage and Consignment, Lanae and Stefan from Little Giant at Cimarron Coffee & Books, and Ridgway alto saxophonist Yasuo Ishikawa at Ice Beam Studio.
A Holiday Art and Gift Sale will be open at the Ridgway Community Center from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, as well as 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. Local artists will be selling handwoven textiles, jewelry, paintings, books, fiber arts, bath and body products, wreaths, bows, pottery, clothing, greeting cards, ornaments, and more.
Shoppers will be treated to holiday food and drinks at the gift sale, as well as at several of the businesses, museum and studios around town. Stores, restaurants and other businesses will also be offering 10% to 50% discounts, as well as drawings, giveaways, games, and other specials.
Participating locations will include 610 Arts Collective, Cafe Ridgway a la Mode, Cimarron Art & Glass, Cimarron Coffee & Books, Colorado Boy Pub & Brewery, Ice Beam Studio, Kane Scheidegger Fine Art Photography, Lucky Find Consignments, Mountain Girl Gallery, Ouray County Ranch History Museum, Provisions Cafe, Ridgway Adventure Sports, Ridgway Liquors, Ridgway Office & Mercantile, Ridgway Wrench, Ridgway Yoga Shala, RIGS Fly Shop, Second Chance Thrift Shop, NEW Paws for Art Gallery, Steps Tavern, True Grit Café, and The Vault.
Others are expected to join the list before Noel Night arrives, and Santa’s helpers will have information to direct shoppers to the various activities and participating locations.
The evening is being organized by the Ridgway Area Chamber of Commerce as part of its winter Shop Local promotions, with support of the Ridgway Creative District. People can contact the chamber at info@ridgwaycolorado.com for information or to get involved. Event details are online at https://ridgwaycolorado.com/news-events/noel-night-2021.