Educators can have a lifelong impact on students’ successes as they teach them not only academic skills, but also life skills. To acknowledge teachers’ commitments to foster student growth, Montrose County School District and the Montrose Education Foundation, Inc. are accepting nominations now through March 31 for the 2021-22 Teacher of the Year program.
The Teacher of the Year will be announced and recognized during the MEF American Education Week Reception in November.
The MEF Teacher of the Year program recognizes licensed classroom teachers for their contributions to their schools, district, and communities, according to the nomination packet. Nominees inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn; show respect and admiration for students, parents, community, and colleagues; are active in the community and school; and demonstrate high levels of academic achievement for their students.
The nominations will be split into three categories based on the teacher’s level of education taught with a recipient named at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Nominated teachers must also complete the Teacher of the Year candidate application, which they will receive in May.
Students, parents and guardians, colleagues and community members are encouraged to nominate an outstanding teacher by completing a nomination form. Forms can be picked up at any school office or found on the mcsd.org website at https://tinyurl.com/MCSDnominations. Nominations are being accepted now through March 31 and can be returned to the school, district office or mailed to the district office at 930 Colorado Ave. in Montrose. If mailing a nomination form, mark the letter to the attention of Deann Balash.
The nominator will fill out a form with the teacher’s name, school, tenure with MCSD, grade(s) taught and a brief description for nominating that teacher.
Nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements for consideration:
- Classroom teacher who holds a Colorado teaching license and is currently employed by MCSD, including licensed teachers at the charter school. The teacher must be in good standing and any non-compliant (expired) teaching license will disqualify the candidate.
- Classroom teacher who has been employed with the district for 3 years or more consecutively.
- Former MCSD Teacher of the Year recipients are not eligible to receive the award twice.
All nominees will be honored during the banquet in November.
