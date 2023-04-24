Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Montrose office associate brokers and staff are seeking nominations for neighbors in need to help clean up the yards of up to two local homeowners or residents, May 4.

Nominations need to be made on or before April 30 at https://bit.ly/3LtQnrC



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?