Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Montrose office associate brokers and staff are seeking nominations for neighbors in need to help clean up the yards of up to two local homeowners or residents, May 4.
In its inaugural year, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties Spring Clean-Up is designed to assist retirees, elderly people, or homeowners with limited capabilities to remove winter debris and help get their yards ready for summer. Friends, family members, or individuals can submit the name of a loved one or themselves.
A group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties brokers will then review and select up to two neighborhood homes for the inaugural clean up, based on the condition of the yards, to take place Thursday, May 4 (weather dependent).
What the spring clean-up includes:
Removal of yard debris and trash, cleaning up flower beds, and light trimming of plants or shrubs. The agents will also plant any flowers or small plants provided by the homeowner/resident. Greenway Pro will be providing a trailer for all the collected debris.
How to nominate:
Friends and family members can nominate a resident or themselves with the goal of assisting people in need with limited abilities to clean their yards. Nominees must own and be living in their homes. Nominations are being taken online on or before April 30 at the link above.
“The initiative from our team of brokers to help out local residents in need is a great testimony to their commitment to support the Montrose community,” said Michael Slevin, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties. “It’s an honor to be part of a group that takes an active role in helping others outside of the business arena.”
For more information, call Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Montrose Office at 970-249-4663, stop by their office at 435 S. Townsend Ave, or visit www.bhhscoloradoproperties.com.
