The 7th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet June 13 at the Montrose County Justice Center to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor to the office of county judge for Montrose County.
The vacancy will be created by the resignation of the Honorable Bennett A. Morris. The vacancy will occur on July 2.
To be eligible, the applicant must be a qualified elector of Montrose County at the time of investiture and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado. The annual salary for this position is $175,908. The initial term of office of a county judge is a provisional term of two years; thereafter, the incumbent county judge, if retained by the voters, has a term of four years.
Application forms are available from the office of the ex officio chair of the nominating commission, Justice Richard L. Gabriel, 2 E. 4th Ave., Denver, CO 80203; and the office of the court executive, Leslie German, Montrose County Justice Center, 1200 N. Grand Ave., Montrose, CO 81401. Applications also are available on the court’s home page at http://www.courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm
The completed application must be e-mailed to the address listed in the instructions below no later than 4 p.m. on May 27, 2022. Late applications will not be considered. Any person wishing to suggest a candidate to fill the vacancy may do so by letter to be submitted to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, no later than 4 p.m. on May 20.
