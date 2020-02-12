The 7th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet March 27, at the Gunnison Combined Court, 200 E. Virginia Ave., to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor to the office of county judge for Hinsdale County. The vacancy will be created by the retirement of Judge Alvin G. Lutz. The vacancy will occur on May 19.
To be eligible, the applicant must be a qualified elector of Hinsdale County at the time of investiture and have graduated high school or attained the equivalent of a high school education as indicated by the Department of Education, based upon the record made on the General Education Development test. The annual salary for this position is $33,159, and it is a 20 percent position. The initial term of office of a county judge is a provisional term of two years; thereafter, the incumbent county judge, if Application forms are available from the office of the ex officio chair of the nominating commission, Justice Carlos A. Samour, Jr., 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203; and the office of the court executive, Tammy Carroll, 1200 N. Grand Ave., Montrose, CO 81401, or 317 Henson, Lake City, CO 81235. Applications also are available on the court’s home page at http://www.courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm
The completed application must be e-mailed to the address listed in the instructions below no later than 4 p.m. on March 11 Late applications will not be considered. Any person wishing to suggest a candidate to fill the vacancy may do so by letter to be submitted to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, no later than 4 p.m. on March 4.
The members of the nominating commission for the 7th Judicial District are: Leah Gates, Ridgway; William Masters, Telluride; Eric McPhail, Gunnison; Anna Cooling, Montrose; Cynthia Dozier, Lake City; and Bradley Harding, Paonia.
