Nordic Council launches season Nov. 15

The Grand Mesa Nordic Council (GMNC) will be celebrating the official start to its 2022/23 season on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
The non-profit organization will be hosting an event at Skyway Trailhead featuring hot chocolate and snacks, photo opportunities with the SnoCat, the chance to meet lead groomer, Dave Smith, and his team, and, of course, exceptional early season skiing.
“We have some of the best, most extensive nordic skiing in the state (and probably the U.S.) right now,” GMNC Executive Director Christie Aschwanden said.
Working under the GMNC’s permit with the U.S. Forest Service, the operations team has been quick to pack the substantial early season snowfall to create enjoyable early skiing conditions and the opportunity for wide use of the trails.
“The trails are in amazing shape. It’s a great time to get up there and enjoy our public lands,” Aschwanden said.
Festivities for Tuesday’s opening day celebration will begin at noon at the Skyway trailhead off of Colorado 65 on Grand Mesa. This gathering will be a great time to renew one’s membership or become a member, to meet the organization’s staff and board members, to learn about the calendar of races, events, and clinics the organization has planned for the season, and to explore the beauty of the Grand Mesa. More information can be found at www.gmnc.org
The council is a community-supported, nonprofit organization established in 1990 dedicated to promoting fun and safe cross country skiing experiences on Grand Mesa for skiers of all ages and abilities. GMNC relies entirely on voluntary contributions and grants to fund trail grooming and maintenance operations.
GMNC grooms and maintains 50 kilometers of trails throughout the winter season, operating under a special use permit from the U.S. Forest Service. The organization offers ski lessons and clinics and hosts a number of races.
