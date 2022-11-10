Nordic Council launches season Nov. 15

Two feet of packed snow made for easy and fun skiing at Skyway nordic trails on Grand Mesa last Sunday. (John Unger/Special to the MDP )

The Grand Mesa Nordic Council (GMNC) will be celebrating the official start to its 2022/23 season on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The non-profit organization will be hosting an event at Skyway Trailhead featuring hot chocolate and snacks, photo opportunities with the SnoCat, the chance to meet lead groomer, Dave Smith, and his team, and, of course, exceptional early season skiing.



