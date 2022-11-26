The Grand Mesa Nordic Council’s (GMNC) ski race series will be starting on Saturday, Dec. 3, with the Winterstart 5K.
The Winterstart 5K will include a 5K classic race (11 a.m.) and a 5K freestyle race (12:30 p.m.), both on the same course. Participants will pay just one race fee for entry into one or both races. This race, and all races in the series, will take place at Skyway Trailhead located off of Colorado 65 on Grand Mesa.
“Our races are challenging for the top athletes, but also fun for the rest of us who just want to get out and test ourselves against an enjoyable course,” said race series organizer and long-time GMNC board member Tom Ela.
Skiers of all levels and abilities are welcome to participate in any of the organization’s races. There will be five other races in the series, and details can be found at www.gmnc.org
The race entry fee is $30 for non-members and $25 for GMNC members. Registration can be done online at https://gmnc.org/event/winterstart-5km-5km-race/ or on the day of the event by cash or check. The 2022/23 race series is presented by Empowered Energy Systems.
