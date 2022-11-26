The Grand Mesa Nordic Council’s (GMNC) ski race series will be starting on Saturday, Dec. 3, with the Winterstart 5K.

The Winterstart 5K will include a 5K classic race (11 a.m.) and a 5K freestyle race (12:30 p.m.), both on the same course. Participants will pay just one race fee for entry into one or both races. This race, and all races in the series, will take place at Skyway Trailhead located off of Colorado 65 on Grand Mesa.



