On June 18, Colorado Farm and Food Alliance and The Learning Council will host a free-to-the-public event in Paonia Town Park from noon — 8 pm. The event will feature music all day, local vendors, food trucks, and community groups.
The North Fork Community Fair connects local community members with organizations and local businesses that are focused on creating solutions to support secure and equitable food systems, farming, conservation, and climate action in Delta County and beyond.
Music acts will include an array of folk and acoustic performers from around the region including You Knew Me When, Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears, Muaka Aloha, Hard Pressed, Samuel Heart, and the Solar Brothers.
The event highlights our Eat Local/Drink Local/Act Local vision. The “Drink Local Station” features local wine, beer, and cider makers where attendees can purchase beverages to enjoy during the fair. Local food vendors include Anarchy Taco, and Chick-a-Pea Organic Cuisine. Espresso Paeonia will be our coffee barista.
Community groups will be on hand to help attendees get engaged on critical issues. And the group Give a Dam will present “Nature Theater — Restoring Water with Beavers” from stage in the afternoon, as an interactive crowd activity teaching about the importance of this keystone species in restoring wetlands and protecting our water sources.
The Community Fair could not happen without the support of the community, and we thank all who have helped bring it about. Our Delta County Drink Local Station sponsors for 2022 are the West Elk AVA Wineries, Big B’s Hard Ciders, and Stoik Beer Company.
And we are grateful to all our underwriting event sponsors for their support and community-minded spirit, including Empowered Energy Systems, Valley High Dispensary, Root and Vine Market, Paonia Soil Co., Paonia Purple Dispensary, Pickin Productions, and Shadescapes Americas.
