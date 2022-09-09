A sheriff's deputy helps direct the gold-colored vehicle around a crashed truck on U.S. 50/North Townsend Avenue at about noon, Friday, Sept. 9. The truck was one of two vehicles involved in the crash at the intersection of U.S. 50 and 6300 Road. A second crash occurred soon after, further down North Townsend, across from the Daily Press office. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
The second of two crashes occurring close to the same time, and in close proximity, on Friday, Sept. 9, on U.S. 50. Initial reports were that a sedan braked to avoid debris from the first crash and was struck from behind. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Police and deputies help with traffic control on North Townsend and 6300 Friday, Sept. 9, as the state patrol investigates a two-vehicle crash. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
One crash led to another late Friday morning, Sept. 9, on U.S. 50/North Townsend Avenue.
The two crashes occurred within several hundred yards of one another, and triggered a short traffic delay as multiple agencies responded to the two scenes.
The first crash happened when an SUV turned south onto U.S. 50 near 6300 Road and clipped the back end of a black pickup truck that was northbound, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Grundy said. He was aware of only minor injuries.
But the force of the crash sent debris down the highway and when a blue rental sedan braked to avoid striking a rolling tire, a brown Jeep or similar vehicle rear-ended it, Grundy said. The vehicles stopped at about mile point 89.
Citations are pending the Colorado State Patrol’s investigation.
The MCSO, CSP, Montrose Police Department and Montrose Fire Protection District responded to the crashes, with police officers and sheriff’s deputies assisting with traffic control.
