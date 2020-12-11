The Montrose County School District COVID-19 Response Team received confirmation that additional students at Northside Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, Dec. 11.
Through contact tracing, the response team, or CRT, determined that the number of staff who now need to quarantine make it necessary for Northside to transition to temporary remote instruction through the last week of the semester.
For now, in-person instruction is planned to resume on Jan. 5, 2021, at the conclusion of Winter Break.
Montrose County School District contacted all individuals impacted by Friday's Northside quarantine event and also notified all parents of the remote transition, prior to this public communication.
Visit the MCSD COVID-19 Dashboard located at www.mcsd.org to view updated daily numbers of COVID positive school individuals and quarantine numbers by district and site.
The district continues to community the importance of taking COVID-19 precautions seriously in order for in-person instruction to be possible and to minimize the number of staff and students needing to quarantine. Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, stay home if you are sick, and be mindful of worsening viral conditions in the region.
