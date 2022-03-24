Norwood breaks ground on affordable housing development

Community partners gathered to commemorate the groundbreaking of Pinion Park Norwood on the evening of Monday March 21.
Attendees celebrated over Norwood’s own Mesa Rose Kitchen + Grocery Pizza and heard commemorative remarks from Candy Meehan, soon to be the Mayor of Norwood; Kris Holstrom, San Miguel County Commissioner; and Rick Garcia, the Colorado Director of the Department of Local Affairs.
The Pinion Park neighborhood, located just south of the Lone Cone Library in Norwood, will provide 24 affordable deed restricted single-family homes available for sale to qualified residents. Please visit the project website for more information, and to sign up as an interested buyer: pinionparknorwood.co
Rural Homes is a subsidiary of the nonprofit Paradox Community Trust. Currently Rural Homes has one project under construction in Norwood and is planning to construct neighborhoods in Ridgway and Ouray, which combined will bring over 75 affordable homes to the region in coming years.
The Paradox Community Trust is a supporting organization of the Telluride Foundation, which is a community foundation based in Southwestern Colorado that makes grants and runs programs in arts, education, health and human services, community development, and social enterprises.
