Not everyone can 'just leave': Latimer House's confidential services aid domestic violence victims

Financial pressures, manipulation, plain terror — these are among the circumstances that can keep victims silent in the face of domestic abuse.
Latimer House is working to end that silence by providing confidential support services that do not require the involvement of law enforcement, if that is a victim’s wish.
The time has long since come to end the stigma that causes people to suffer alone, according to Kaley Greenman-Baird, program coordinator for Latimer House in Montrose, Delta, Ouray and Mesa counties.
“I think there is a lot of stigma around domestic violence. I think it’s happening and people want to keep it ‘behind closed doors.’ But it’s important for people to have a support system and get pointed in the right direction to resources,” Greenman-Baird said Monday, as Latimer House prepared for “Purple Thursday” later this week.
Purple Thursday is an awareness day set aside each October to highlight the scourge of domestic violence. Latimer House operates under the umbrella of Hilltop Community Resources in providing a crisis line for domestic violence and sexual assault victims; resources; safe housing options; counseling connections and other services — to both men and women suffering abuse.
“I feel having a community says, ‘Reach out; here is Latimer House; here is the national domestic violence hotline’… I think it is important to have community support around that and (a community) that doesn’t normalize it or say ‘don’t talk about it,” Greenman-Baird said.
The nonprofit’s services are valuable to the community, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said. Latimer House’s efforts can complement what law enforcement agencies do.
“Not all domestic violence is reported. When domestic violence is reported an arrest is made, the police department and District Attorney’s Office have victim advocates and services embedded within their organizations that provide many of the same services that, in this case, the Latimer House would provide,” said Hall, whose agency made four domestic violence arrests between Oct. 15 and Monday.
“But what happens when domestic violence is not reported? I think Latimer House or those types of programs are extremely important because victims of domestic violence can still receive those same services, to include safe housing, which is very important.”
Last year, Latimer House’s crisis line received 914 calls for help in Montrose and Delta counties. The number is higher when Mesa County is factored in.
“If we look across the whole service area, we had 2,205 (calls),” Greenman-Baird said.
Laitmer House supplied 1,023 shelter nights in the local area to 38 adults and 15 children. Thirty-one adults received community-based services, advocacy and/or case management last year.
“Whenever they are ready, they can call us. We can help make safety plans if they’re not quite ready to leave and direct them to domestic violence services as well,” the program coordinator said.
“Our services are all-inclusive. We don’t just serve women. That is a misconception that is going around. We serve anybody. Men and people with other identities should not hesitate to contact us as well.”
Latimer House has emergency safe house locations in its service area. For those who are not ready to leave and/or are not in immediate danger, or who even need help dealing with abuse that happened a long time ago, Latimer House can provide case management, assistance with navigating resources, relocation outside of the area and limited financial help.
“So many people stay, even in incredibly abusive situations for a variety of reasons,” Greenman-Baird said.
“There’s a financial aspect. Sometimes they have children together. Going through the court system is incredibly stressful. Some people are convinced there is no way they will ever have custody of their children. Sometimes, they have been so isolated, all they have is their partner.
“It’s important for them to know they have support. They can reach out. We can safety-plan with them and help them navigate if they choose to leave.”
The City of Montrose’s annual budget includes a line item to help crime victims and disaster victims (such as those who lose their home to fire) have safe, temporary housing, Hall said.
“That is when we know the crime is occurring. That’s the other side of the coin, is that these types of programs really assist victims when they don’t report to law enforcement but need help,” he said.
“I would encourage all victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse or abuse in general to report.” The report can be made to law enforcement, Latimer House, or other agencies, depending on victim preference, Hall said.
“That’s the first step to getting into a safe situation.”
Greenman-Baird reiterated that people can access Latimer House services without making a police report or agreeing to participate in prosecuting offenders.
“Sometimes, we are the only people who know,” she said.
Latimer House is a mandated reporter when it comes to children who may be suffering abuse or neglect; in those instances, mandatory reports are made to Child Protective Services. But it is not mandated to report domestic violence against adults and Latimer House can therefore offer victims confidential services.
These services were possible last year because of the 5,422 hours volunteers put in.
“We’re always looking for volunteers for our crisis line. We always appreciate our volunteers. We couldn’t do what we do without them,” Greenman-Baird added.
Volunteers receive several hours of training. Those interested in volunteering can contact Latimer House to speak to the volunteer coordinator at 970-252-7445.
Plus, anyone can make a show of support on Thursday by wearing purple, the color for domestic violence awareness. There is no formal Purple Thursday event at Latimer House, but people can drop by the office at 540 S. First St. in Montrose for information, with questions, or to seek services. Again, the crisis line (number in info box) is always open.
“We are happy to talk with anybody who wants to talk to somebody one-on-one. We encourage everyone to wear purple to show your support,” Greenman-Baird said.
“It’s an important issue to address. It can affect anybody, regardless socioeconomic status, race, age, gender. That’s what is so unique about domestic violence and sexual assault. It doesn’t discriminate. It can affect anybody. It’s important to have these resources,” she also said.
“… You’re not alone. You can reach out for assistance.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
