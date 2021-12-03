November outreach program boosts Northside Health Center

The Montrose County Democratic Party’s November outreach campaign for Northside Health Center brought in much-needed winter gear, books and more than $3,500 in cash for the health center.
In all, the community generously donated seven new coats; 50 pairs of gloves/mittens; 115 pairs of winter socks; 200 new books and 20 educational games.
Northside Health Center provides high-quality, integrated care to all Montrose County residents, birth through high school, regardless of their ability to pay. The care provided includes culturally competent well-child exams, physicals, minor injuries, care for patients with acute and chronic illnesses, and lab tests.
In addition, the clinic offers mental health care for individual and group counseling, screenings, and assessments.
No family is turned away.
Northside Health Center also provides all childhood vaccinations including COVID.
Montrose County Democrats are honored to have gotten to know Northside Health Center and being able to support it, chairman Kevin Kuns said, thanking everyone who supported the outreach program.
