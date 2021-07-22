Fire restrictions on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests (the GMUG) have been rescinded, as have fire restrictions at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area.
Fire restrictions for unincorporated Montrose County also were to be lifted starting Friday morning, July 23.
All three entities cited recent rains that have bumped up fuel moisture and cut the fire danger a bit — but people still need to be cautious with fire.
"Even though fire restrictions have been lifted in part of the county, I am strongly urging community members to use caution when burning. Please make sure to have water and shovels readily available when burning and always call dispatch at 970-249-9110 before burning,” said Sheriff Gene Lillard.
"This year continues to be a challenge for firefighters and firefighting resources across the nation and I want the public to be mindful of limited resources available due to major fires in both Colorado and the western U.S."
The county’s decision on fire restrictions does not apply to municipalities within Montrose County, which may have their own rules in effect.
As is always the case at Black Canyon and Curecanti, campfires are restricted to fire rings in established campground and picnic areas. Beach fires are allowed on the shores of Blue Mesa Reservoir. Please exercise extreme caution; keep flame length low and be sure that all fires are out and cool to the touch. In high winds, burning debris from your campfire can start fires well downwind. When the wind comes up, your campfire should go down and out.
On the GMUG, campfires are allowed outside of established campgrounds and recreation sites, but adjoining federal or county lands may be under fire restrictions still, and it is the responsibility of visitors to be apprised of those restrictions. Visit http://www.WestSlopeFireInfo.com/ for information.
Public lands managers remind people that, as conditions warrant, fire restrictions may be reimposed. It is vital to practice smart wildfire prevention behavior including never leaving a campfire unattended, using established campfire rings, picking safe and proper campfire sites and ensuring that their fires are completely out and cool to the touch by using the drown, stir and feel methods.
Even an accidental fire start can result in the individual being held responsible including fines and/or jail time. Visit One Less Spark (http://www.readyforwildfire.org/Prevent-Wildfire/)for more great tips on how to prevent wildfire. To learn more about campfire safety visit www.smokeybear.com.
For up-to-date general information on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests please contact the appropriate office listed below:
• Forest Supervisor’s Office – Delta – 970-874-6600
• Grand Valley Ranger District – Grand Junction – 970-242-8211
• Ouray Ranger District – Montrose – 970-240-5300
• Gunnison Ranger District – Gunnison – 970-641-0471
• Norwood Ranger District – Norwood – 970-327-4261
• Paonia Ranger District – Paonia – 970-527-4131
