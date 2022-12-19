Special to the MDP
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park staff are working to place Red Rock Canyon wilderness use permit reservations online with www.recreation.gov in 2023.
Wilderness use permits for Red Rock Canyon were previously available by mail-in lottery only. The online process will allow visitors to access Red Rock Canyon wilderness use permits with greater ease.
Wilderness use permits for all day and overnight use of Red Rock Canyon will be available for purchase on www.recreation.gov starting in late winter 2023.
The permit fee will be $10 and permit holder must also pay the park entrance fee of $30 per vehicle or provide a valid Interagency Annual/Senior/Military Pass number at the time of purchase.
To minimize resource impacts and maintain wilderness character, wilderness use permits will be issued for no more than two nights and for a group of up to four four people per night. Permits will be available for a total of 15 users per day/night.
Recreationists are asked to help protect wilderness areas. They should plan to pack in and out all supplies needed for their experience.
Hikers should be prepared to pack out human waste, toilet paper, hygiene products, and all trash. Human waste disposal bags are highly recommended to transport solid waste.
Please do not tie hammocks, slacklines, tents, or tarps to natural features. All wood or charcoal fires are prohibited. Only containerized fuel and stoves can be used for cooking while in the park wilderness.
Pets are prohibited in park wilderness. Users are required to follow park regulations.
Comments on the proposed fees and the use of the www.recreation.gov online reservation system for Red Rock Canyon at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park are being accepted at the park planning website, https://parkplanning.nps.gov/blca, now through Jan. 19, 2023.
Mailed comments can be sent to: Superintendent (Red Rock Canyon comments), Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, 102 Elk Creek, Gunnison, CO 81230.
Learn more about Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and wilderness routes by visiting the park website, www.nps.gov/blca.
