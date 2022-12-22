The National Park Service has issued a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park – Curecanti National Recreation Area Wilderness and Backcountry Management Plan and Environmental Assessment.
The final plan will provide long-term direction and an integrated framework for decision making for the stewardship of designated wilderness and backcountry lands in the two parks. The EA and FONSI are available online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/BLCA-CUREWBMP.
The FONSI, signed by the National Park Service (NPS) regional director on Dec.16, describes the selected action and explains why the plan will have no significant effects on the natural, cultural, or human environment. Therefore, an environmental impact statement is not needed.
The FONSI is based on the plan and EA, as well as the comments received from the public, agencies, tribes, and other stakeholders during the public comment period that concluded Aug. 4.
The FONSI summarizes the public comments received, responds to those comments, identifies changes to the text in the plan and EA as a result of the comments and includes the non-impairment determination required by NPS policy.
A stand-alone wilderness and backcountry management plan with updated language reflecting NPS responses to public comments is being prepared. The public will be notified via news release when the final version of the plan is available on the project PEPC website linked above.
For more information about Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and/or Curecanti National Recreation Area, please visit www.nps.gov/blca and/or www.nps.gov/cure.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone