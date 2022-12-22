The National Park Service has issued a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park – Curecanti National Recreation Area Wilderness and Backcountry Management Plan and Environmental Assessment.

The final plan will provide long-term direction and an integrated framework for decision making for the stewardship of designated wilderness and backcountry lands in the two parks. The EA and FONSI are available online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/BLCA-CUREWBMP.  



