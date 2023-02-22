NPS names Stuart West as new superintendent for Black Canyon, Curecanti

Stuart West (Courtesy photo/NPS)

Stuart West is the new superintendent at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation area.

He will also supervise the superintendent of Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument. He begins his new assignment on Feb. 27.  



